James Farmer faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Painter on sadistic child abuse image charges back in court

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
16th May 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM
A Sarina man remains on bail six months after he was allegedly found with thousands of child exploitation images including sadism.

Self-employed painter James Farmer faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday over a "substantial amount" of images and video allegedly detected in his home, the majority in the most serious child abuse material categories.

Queensland law states category four material relates to penetrative sexual activity either between children or between children and adults.

Category five material includes sadism, bestiality or humiliation including urination, defecation, vomit and bondage or child abuse.

Mr Farmer is facing nine counts of possessing child exploitation material, using a carriage service to access child abuse material between January 27, 2019 and October 30, 2020 and unlawfully possessing a category a, b or m weapon on October 30, 2020.

When Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan granted him bail on November 2, she told the then 55 year old he had a "clear predilection" towards children and would face a "lengthy imprisonment" if found guilty.

Bail conditions included Mr Farmer removing all devices connected to the internet from his Sarina home and being barred from attempting to connect to the internet at any other location.

He was also banned from accepting painting work where a child under 18 was present and he was not allowed to be around or speak to friends or family members under 18.

At the Wednesday committal mention, the case was adjourned to May 26 for what will likely be a registry committal and bail was enlarged.

