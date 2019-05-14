Painting from the heart soothes the soul

WORKS OF HEART: Artist Charlotte Fisher is excited to hang her works in Mi-Art's East St window space.

WORKS OF HEART: Artist Charlotte Fisher is excited to hang her works in Mi-Art's East St window space. Jann Houley

WHEN Swedish-born Charlotte Fisher went "looking for herself” 11 years ago, a friend recommended the east coast of Australia.

"Someone told me I would love this very spiritual place called Byron Bay and that's how I came to Australia,” said the artist, who lives in Parkhurst.

Now she's raising four children in Rockhampton and offering her art to local buyers.

Ms Fisher is showing quality framed prints of her acrylic and oil paintings in two galleries this week, Mi-Art on East St and Asia House on Murray St.

She finished her diploma in visual arts at CQUniversity before completing an NEIS scheme, designed to help people build their own business.

"A lot of artists don't consider they can make any money out of it,” she said.

"After I finished my business plan, I researched where I could have prints of my work printed and framed so I could sell them at an affordable price.”

Ms Fisher expects her prints will mainly appeal to women because she paints female figures in her works.

"I'm hoping people will not only like the look of my work but that will also evoke an emotion within them,” she said.

"I think you're only truly alive when you feel things from the heart.”

It's a message which, Ms Fisher said, she's learned anew with the birth of her daughter.

"Being a mum in general makes you more sensitive and in touch with your feelings.

"But since my daughter came along, I've been nurturing myself more, getting in touch with my inner child, I guess.”

All Things Beautiful exhibition by Charlotte Fisher

- Asia House Open Day at Adam O'Mara's Holistic Centre

- 225 Murray St (cnr Derby St) Rockhampton

- Saturday 18 May 3.30pm