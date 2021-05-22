Menu
Two men who sustained burns after pouring accelerant on a campfire are in Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition. Picture: Supplied
News

Pair burnt after dumb campfire mistake

by Darren Cartwright
22nd May 2021 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

Two men have sustained burns to their body, torso and legs after they poured accelerant on a campfire in north Queensland.

The men, both aged in their 3os, caught fire when methylated spirits was added to the campfire at a private residence at Burdell, about 15 km north west of Townsville CBD.

Burdell, about 15 km north west of Townsville CBD is where two men sustained campfire burns. Picture: Supplied / Google Maps
The accident occurred just before 7pm on Friday.

One man sustained burns to his upper body while the other man suffered burns to his torso, arms and legs.

Both men are in Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the men were fortunate to have only sustained “superficial burns”.

