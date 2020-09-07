Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Pair charged with murder after body found

by Chris Clarke
7th Sep 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two men have been charged with murder after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Brisbane's inner-west last week.

Police announced the charges late on Monday afternoon, with the two men in custody and expected to face court on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a Waverley Rd address at Taringa about 3pm last Thursday, where the body of a man was found.

A crime scene was immediately established at the home, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by the Homicide Investigation Unit.

Officers arrested two 33-year-old men on Monday in East Brisbane.

The pair have each been charged with one count of murder.

They were to be taken to the Brisbane watch house on Monday night and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates court Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Pair charged with murder after body found

More Stories

Show More
charges court editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: ‘Shots fired’ in Rockhampton CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: ‘Shots fired’ in Rockhampton CBD

        News MULTIPLE police units have swarmed the CBD in a major operation.

        ‘I don’t want to live (in prison) for the rest of my life’

        Premium Content ‘I don’t want to live (in prison) for the rest of my life’

        News A CAREER criminal has told a magistrate he doesn’t know why he misbehaves and he...

        Proposed service station to be first of the brand in Rocky

        Premium Content Proposed service station to be first of the brand in Rocky

        Business The development is located across the road from an existing service station.

        MEGA SPORTS GALLERY: All your weekend action photos here

        Premium Content MEGA SPORTS GALLERY: All your weekend action photos here

        Sport Junior rugby players U12 Frenchville vs Colts, Gladstone vs Cap Coast; Division 1...