Pair fight over Instagram-famous dog

A bizarre showdown between two former friends in a Sydney park was caught on camera after a custody battle over an Instagram-famous dog reached boiling point.

Prized cavoodle, Oscar, has found himself at the centre of a battle between Mark Gillespie and husband and wife Kenneth Flavell and Gina Edwards.

Mr Gillespie is currently caught up in a long-running court battle with the couple to determine who is the rightful owner of Oscar, who boasted more than 10,000 Instagram followers at the height of his online fame.

Mr Gillespie bought Oscar as a puppy, with Ms Edwards and Mr Flavell dog-sitting the pooch when he was away working cruise ships.

Mark Gillespie and Oscar the cavoodle. Picture: P&O Cruises Australia/Facebook

Oscar gained over 10,000 followers on his Instagram. Picture: Pier One Sydney Harbour, Autograph Collection/Facebook

The cruise ship director toldA Current Affair that while he was away for work, the couple built up Oscar's online following by posting cute snaps of him in iconic locations around Sydney, with the pup also landing roles in TV shows and Sydney Opera House productions.

Mr Gillespie claimed Ms Edwards and Mr Flavell had been rolling in endorsements and products from pet companies as Oscar's fame grew.

He claimed he was blindsided by his former friends one day in 2019 when they informed him they would not be returning the dog.

"Heartbroken instantly and didn't think that she would do that to me. I mean, he's my dog," Mr Gillespie told A Current Affair.

He added: "[Gina] never wanted him as a pup. I just want my dog to be a dog."

As a result, the cruise ship director hadn't seen the dog in over 18 months, with the program capturing their reunion, and subsequent scuffle with Ms Edwards, on camera.

Mr Gillespie seeing Oscar for the first time in 18 months. Picture: A Current Affair/ Channel 9

The incident occurred in the harbourside suburb of Kirribilli, when Mr Gillespie spotted Ms Edwards taking Oscar for a walk.

Footage shows Oscar running over and jumping up on Mr Gillespie before he picks up the dog and begins to walk away, with Ms Edwards chasing after him.

"I'm just collecting my property thank you," he says.

"Don't you dare. Don't you dare," Ms Edwards screams as she runs after them.

"Get away from me," the cruise ship director says, before slipping over on the grass.

Ms Edwards then tells her former friend he is going to be arrested, adding: "I can't believe you did this. There is a court case pending. You cannot take him."

"I can't believe you took him in the first place," Mr Gillespie replies, before accusing his former friend of continually delaying proceedings.

While waiting for the police to arrive, Ms Edwards called for backup from her friend Anne, who looks after Oscar when she and her husband are at work.

Gina Edwards has taken Mr Gillespie to court for custody of the dog. Picture: A Current Affair/ Channel 9

At one point Anne, a friend of Ms Edwards, tried to snatch the dog out of Mr Gillespie’s hands. Picture: A Current Affair/ Channel 9

The video shows Anne attempting to snatch Oscar from Mr Gillespie's arms.

"Do not touch me or the dog," he yells.

Nine police officers attended the scene of the confrontation and reportedly told Mr Gillespie he could take Oscar home as he is the registered owner.

However, he decided to let the dog go home with an extremely distraught Ms Edwards and continue to fight for his beloved dog in court.

"After the incident and all the involvement I decided it was better that I did leave Oscar with Gina for now," he told A Current Affair.

"But Oscar is much loved and I will fight for him in court and follow the due process. He needs to be home and running around in his yard here."

After the incident Ms Edwards filed for an AVO against Mr Gillespie, which will further draw out the court proceedings.

Oscar's Instagram has been deactivated as the court battle continues, with the breach of contract proceedings referred to the NSW Supreme Court last year.

"There are some alternative solutions to this course … the easiest of these would be for the parties to agree that Oscar's value is below $20,000, but clearly neither party is prepared to put such a low price on his head," NSW district court Judge Judith Gibson said in her ruling.

"It may seem a very minor matter for the supreme court to be troubled by a dispute about a dog, even a celebrity dog with its own Instagram account, but there would appear to be no alternative to transfer."

Originally published as Pair fight over Instagram-famous dog