Pair lived together three months before being breached

Kerri-Anne Mesner
31st Jan 2019 9:37 AM
A WOMAN lived with a man for three months while she had a domestic violence order in place preventing him from going near her residence.

Police discovered this when they were called to the Kawana residence for a disturbance on January 13.

The 24-year-old male pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to the breach. The court heard the woman was the mother of his six-year-old child.

He was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

