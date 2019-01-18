Pair remanded over weekend hammer home invasion

TWO of four people allegedly involved in a violent home invasion at the weekend have been remanded in custody.

Albert Thomas O'Neill, 27, and Chelsee Gwendolyn Wheaton, 21, were taken into custody on Thursday and appeared briefly in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Both have been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Read earlier report: Two charged over vicious hammer home invasion

The pair allegedly took part in a violent home invasion with another man and woman in the early hours of Sunday.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, when denying Wheaton's bail application, said Wheaton was simply a party in the home invasion, while alleged offender O'Neill was the person who wielded the hammer and struck the victim with it.

He said O'Neill allegedly swung the hammer at the 36-year-old male victim twice but the victim managed to obstruct the first blow.

However Mr Clarke said the victim sustained a blow under his left eye, knocking out three teeth and causing extensive injuries to his face.

Mr Clarke said there could be delays in the briefs of evidence being completed as doctors could not treat or determine the full extent of damage caused by the hammer blow until swelling subsided.

It is alleged the four people entered the Margaret St home and demands for keys to a motorcycle were made.

The keys were handed over and the four left with items including a black 2006 Kawasaki 600 motorcycle, a laptop, an Xbox and jewellery.

The court heard Wheaton had appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 10 over drug charges when the court heard she was supposed to be living with her mother at Kinka Beach, however police located her this week in another address with O'Neill.

Both offenders' matters were adjourned until March 6.