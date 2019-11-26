Menu
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

