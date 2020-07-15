THE push to move the NSW border 7km south to the Tweed River is gaining momentum, with Mayor Tom Tate vowing to take the case for it to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

It was last week revealed Cr Tate wants the NSW border moved 7km south to the Tweed River to stop a repeat of financial and emotional stress border-side businesses have endured during the coronavirus crisis.

The state border should be moved 7km south, Mayor Tom Tate says. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Business and community leaders have widely backed the move, while Tweed Shire Council is opposed.

Cr Tate said he would ask Ms Palaszczuk to pursue the matter further.

The border has frustrated many drivers for months. Picture: Jerad Williams

"It makes natural sense. Mother nature has the Tweed River there and all I am saying is have the border line there," he said.

"To Tweed council I say talk to your residents, they would love to part of the Gold Coast.

"I will be taking this further … I'll be sending council's endorsement to the Premier and she can talk Gladys (Berejiklian) around."

Originally published as Palaszczuk 'can talk Gladys around' over border move