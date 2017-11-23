Palaszczuk Govt rejects report of secret Adani sweeteners

THE Palaszczuk Government has rejected reports it is set to offer more than $450 million in sweeteners to Adani.

The Australian today reported the government was looking to offer infrastructure funding and a royalty holiday for Adani's Carmichael mine that combined will cost Queensland taxpayers about $460 million over five years.

The newspaper reported the government had been in negotiations to take over and upgrade several council roads to the mine at a cost of $100 million.

This came on top of a reported incentive deal with Adani that will delay the payment of $360 million in coal royalties for the five years after it opens.

But a spokesman for the Palaszczuk Government said it had honoured its 2015 election commitment to not provide taxpayer funds for the development of the Adani project.

The spokesman said it was a condition on Adani that it "must implement all necessary measures to mitigate adverse impacts on the safety, condition and efficiency of state-controlled and local roads for all stages of the project”.

"As the proponent, Adani also committed to existing roads, including the Carmichael-Elgin Road/Gregory Development Road intersection,” the spokesman said.

"The government is honouring its 2015 state election commitment to not provide taxpayers funds for the development of the Carmichael Coal project.

"In terms of royalties, under the resource policy framework - publicly released in May - all royalties from greenfield projects in the Surat and Galilee Basins and North West Minerals Province will pay their royalties in full and with interest.”

The move comes after the Premier came under fire early in the election after she announced her government would veto support of a $1 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan for Adani.

Earlier today, Kate Giamarelos, the Greens candidate for Rockhampton, said she couldn't understand why a Labor government would want to prop up a multi-million dollar mining operation.

Ms Giamarelos said Adani would cost the region jobs in the long term as the mine added to carbon emissions which ultimately led to the Great Barrier Reef's destruction.

Adani today declined to comment.