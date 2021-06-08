Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk receives her COVID-19 vaccine. Video: Ten news
Health

Palaszczuk, Miles get first COVID-19 jab

by Hayden Johnson , Cormac Pearson
7th Jun 2021 10:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has received her first COVID-19 vaccination. 

Ms Palaszczuk received a shot of Pfizer this morning after speaking with her GP. 

She was joined by Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. 

Ms Palaszczuk received the vaccine at Herston's Surgical Treatment Rehabilitation Service.

Queensland Health delivered 17,032 vaccines in Queensland over the weekend, exceeding the 15,000 they were expecting.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is given the her COVID-19 vaccination by clinical nurse Dawn Pedder at the Surgical Treatment Rehabilitation Service Centre in Brisbane. Photo: Sarah Marshall
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is given the her COVID-19 vaccination by clinical nurse Dawn Pedder at the Surgical Treatment Rehabilitation Service Centre in Brisbane. Photo: Sarah Marshall

Ms Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, who both received their flu shot two weeks ago, were criticised for not "leading by example" and receiving the dose earlier - making Ms Palaszczuk the only Australian premier over the age of 50 who had not received the jab. 

Last month she said she would prioritise the flu shot.

"A lot of people are getting their flu shots because we're coming into flu season - and then I'll be getting my COVID vaccine," she said.

Originally published as Palaszczuk, Miles get first COVID-19 jab

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus steven miles vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        Premium Content Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        News The vessel in distress that had activated the beacon had left Rosslyn Bay earlier in the day with one adult and two children on board.

        Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Premium Content Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Council News No new burial crypt plots have been available at the cemetery since 2016, when...

        Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

        Premium Content Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

        News An Australia-born girl detained on Christmas Island will need to be evacuated to...

        Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Premium Content Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Council News $15.4 million of the $31.5 million project had been used for local procurement...