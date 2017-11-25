Palaszczuk, Nicholls and Dickson make big pitch for CQ votes

THEY don't agree on much, but the leaders of the state's major political parties all say today is crucial to shaping Central Queensland's future.

With all eyes on Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani this election, the parties leaders have explained how they intend on making sure Central Queensland gets its fair share.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland's Labor leader

ALP Queensland leader Annastacia Palaszczuk. John McCutcheon

Today is a choice for Queenslanders - between a stable Labor majority government and an uncertain cobbled together coalition of the LNP and One Nation.

It's a stark choice between a government that backs Queenslanders and one that sacks them.

After all, the leaders of the LNP and One Nation parties served together in Campbell Newman's Government that cut 14,000 jobs and oversaw Queensland's unemployment rate peaking a decade-high of 6.7%.

Working with Queenslanders, my government has created 134,300 new jobs - with the fastest growth of any state over the last months - and we have repaired the devastating cuts to frontline services.

My government was worked hard with Queenslanders to ensure they have ready access to health services, a quality education for their children and grandchildren, and the opportunity for work.

Only my government has presented a comprehensive plan for Central Queensland.

Our plan includes:

A $25 million commitment to Great Barrier Reef island rejuvenation to revamp resorts, including Great Keppel Island;

An extra $22 million for Works for Queensland to deliver critical community infrastructure in CQ;

Up to $10 million for a manufacturing hub in Rockhampton;

$755.7 million of road and transport works planned supporting 669 direct jobs in the region;

$4.1 million to upgrade and reopen Yeppoon rail line to service JBS abattoir and

An additional 120 nurses, 20 more midwives and 15 nurse navigators in the Central Queensland HSS.

Tim Nicholls, Queensland's LNP leader

After four weeks of campaigning, I am convinced of two things.

Queenslanders desperately want positive change.

And a new LNP Government - delivering 500,000 jobs, cheaper electricity, a car rego freeze and the roads, bridges and dams we need - is the only party with a plan for you and your family to get ahead.

For too long Labor have taken Rocky and Keppel for granted.

That is why after decades of inaction from Labor, we committed to building the Rookwood Weir to provide Central Queensland with the water security it needs for generations to come.

Not only will this project provide water security, it will provide hundreds of local jobs and see the economic benefits literally flow.

That is why we also announced our $60 million Beef Roads and $80 million Better Bridges program that will see much-needed infrastructure built right across Central Queensland.

We will get on and do these things, and so much more, because we are the party of action with an unrivalled record for delivery.

The LNP will deliver for you locally.

That's what's needed now, after three long years of wasted opportunity from a self-interested, do-nothing Labor Government.

My team is the only party that's united and can deliver the change you want.

And I am ready to lead.

So Queensland, let me prove it to you.

Steve Dickson, Queensland's One Nation leader

One Nation Queensland leader Steve Dickson. Patrick Woods

The two old parties have lost their way and will have you believe that they are the only option.

They don't want change. But change is what Queensland needs.

One Nation pledges to work with all parties for the benefit of all Queenslanders

The Left and the Right are becoming so close together that we don't know what they stand for. They are even preferencing each other. One Nation is unashamedly going back to basics with effective, financially viable plans to reduce the cost of electricity by 20% and provide energy and water security into the future.

We stand for jobs for our kids, a fair go for rural and regional centres, no new taxes, infrastructure to cater for growth, access to whole plant medicinal cannabis and the ability to have a say through citizens initiated referenda. We will not sell state government assets.

Queensland is the only state that doesn't have an Upper House.