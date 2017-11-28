Palaszczuk not above scrutiny for Labor's demise in Rocky

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with supporters at a barbecue at Rocks Riverside Park, the morning after the Queensland election.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with supporters at a barbecue at Rocks Riverside Park, the morning after the Queensland election. GLENN HUNT

OPINION by Adam Wratten

AS the political blame game heightens in the aftermath of Labor's poor Rockhampton showing, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's performance shouldn't be above scrutiny.

The Premier dealt the party's ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke a dud hand just days into the election.

While life looks all good now for the Premier, flanked by successful newbies, as she smiles in front of the Brisbane media and looks to form a majority government, she didn't do Labor any favours in this part of the world.

The Premier is Labor's best asset and has done a remarkable political job, but judging by Saturday's vote number, she's not particularly popular here right now.

Firstly, as the party scrambled after Bill Byrne's sudden departure, Ms Palaszczuk publicly backed Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

In the aftermath of how the election went it was interesting that she put her neck out for someone who had so strongly fought and aligned herself with Adani.

Alongside LNP Senator Matt Canavan, Ms Strelow, who ran as an independent after losing the Labor pre-selection, has been one of the most vocal political champions of Adani's controversial Carmichael Mine.

This mine is set to deliver huge rewards for Rockhampton and Ms Strelow deserves the credit for this.

It was interesting then that having seen her choice lose, the Premier shortly afterwards did an about turn on Adani and announced she would veto a move for the company to seek a $1b federal loan.

Who knows how Ms Strelow would have handled this position, but for Mr O'Rourke, a political newcomer, it piled on the pressure.

According to Ms Strelow it was a central factor in her decision to enter the race.

So at a time when Mr O'Rourke should have been coming up to speed on key issues, he was under fire for a decision out of Brisbane and other candidates were rightly making a big deal of the move.

Even seasoned politicians, such as former Mirani MP Jim Pearce, found themselves under the pump.

The Premier will have to work hard to regain the trust of Central Queenslanders if she is to address the feeling that her actions were politically motivated with an eye to Green votes in Brisbane.