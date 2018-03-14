Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carbine Resources has called on the State Government for more support to reopen the Mount Morgan Gold Mine.
Carbine Resources has called on the State Government for more support to reopen the Mount Morgan Gold Mine. Chris Ison ROK200712cmount1
Business

Palaszczuk responds to Carbine Resources' plea for help

14th Mar 2018 6:27 AM

THE State Government yesterday responded to The Morning Bulletin article on mining company Carbine Resources' plea for more stakeholder support.

A Queensland Government spokesman said the Palaszczuk government continued to work closely with Carbine Resources to help realise its ambition to reprocess tailings at the site of the former Mount Morgan Mine.

"Carbine Resources is currently working with the Department of Environment and Science on an amendment to the site's Environmental Authority and it is communicating regularly with Natural Resources, Mines and Energy on the site's ongoing water management," the spokesman said.

"The company has applied to the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning for a grant from the government's Jobs and Regional Growth Fund to help progress the project, which is under assessment."

Carbine's latest economic review revealed a blowout in the project's operating and capital costs, uncovered in part during demonstration plant test work results.

Related Items

carbine resources mount morgan mine palaszcsuk government queensland government
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'Miracle' no one died in high speed, drunken Rocky crash

'Miracle' no one died in high speed, drunken Rocky crash

Crime KEVIN Egretz was knocking back rums, blasting music and hitting 160kmh when he lost control.

Council discuss heavy haul route for Rocky outskirts

Council discuss heavy haul route for Rocky outskirts

News LONG discussion for A-Double route left Strelow 'biting the bullet'

WATCH: Rocky's Clydesdales attacked again, this time a taser

WATCH: Rocky's Clydesdales attacked again, this time a taser

Crime "It's getting out of hand, it ruins everyone's nights.”

Cyclone off Queensland heading towards Rocky has been named

Cyclone off Queensland heading towards Rocky has been named

News Don't panic... weather site says major shift in weather system track

Local Partners