Palaszczuk responds to Carbine Resources' plea for help

Carbine Resources has called on the State Government for more support to reopen the Mount Morgan Gold Mine.

THE State Government yesterday responded to The Morning Bulletin article on mining company Carbine Resources' plea for more stakeholder support.

A Queensland Government spokesman said the Palaszczuk government continued to work closely with Carbine Resources to help realise its ambition to reprocess tailings at the site of the former Mount Morgan Mine.

"Carbine Resources is currently working with the Department of Environment and Science on an amendment to the site's Environmental Authority and it is communicating regularly with Natural Resources, Mines and Energy on the site's ongoing water management," the spokesman said.

"The company has applied to the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning for a grant from the government's Jobs and Regional Growth Fund to help progress the project, which is under assessment."

Carbine's latest economic review revealed a blowout in the project's operating and capital costs, uncovered in part during demonstration plant test work results.