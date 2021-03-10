Pale ale drinking session lands man in Gladstone court

Daniel Peter Willersdorf, 38, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A Rockhampton drinking session landed a Gladstone man in court for drink driving, after he enjoyed too many pale ales.

I n Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Daniel Peter Willersdorf, 38, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Willersdorf’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On Saturday, January 23 police from Rockhampton Road Policing Unit were conducting stationary roadside breath testing on Moores Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

Around 6.50pm police stopped a blue Ford Falcon and identified Willersdorf as the sole occupant of the car.

Police could smell liquor on Willersdorf and observed his glassy eyes, before he returned a positive roadside breath test and was transported into a police vehicle for further testing.

Willersdorf told police he had consumed four cans of pale ale between 12pm and 4pm that day.

At 7.21pm Willersdorf submitted to a second breath test which returned a positive result for 0.081 grams of alcohol.

Willersdorf failed to offer police any emergent or lawful reason for driving and stated he was travelling from a friend’s address in Frenchville to Tannum Sands when intercepted.

He was issued a notice to appear.

Mr Manthey fined Willersdorf $500 and suspended him from driving for two months with a conviction recorded, however, a 24/7 work licence was granted.

