Palliative care workshops held across CQ

Central Queensland residents looking to learn more about palliative care will have the chance to do so, thanks to a new initiative.

Central Queensland residents looking to learn more about palliative care will have the chance to do so, thanks to a new initiative.

Central Queensland residents will have the chance to learn more about palliative care, thanks to a new initiative.

For National Palliative Care week, Healthcare organisation PHN has started a new Compassionate Communities initiative aimed to improve the ageing and end-of-life experience for people by empowering residents to draw upon their existing knowledge and networks.

Three workshops will be held across Central Queensland next week, with workshops being held at Emerald, Calliope and Yeppoon.

PHN CEO Pattie Hudson said social approaches to palliative and end-of-life care were a proven way to build strength and resilience in communities.

“We know that when people are nearing or at the end of their lives, they as well as their families, friends and carers, often experience a sense of fear, sadness and isolation,” Ms Hudson said.

“Creating Compassionate Communities is a way of connecting those people with accessible ways to improve their social, emotional and even physical wellbeing.

“This initiative builds on the work of our local community palliative care providers who have championed these principles over many years.

“We are delighted to strengthen such connections across Central Queensland.”

The growth of the Compassionate Communities project in Australia is courtesy of The Groundswell Project, which runs educational workshops, develops innovative programs and advocates for a better end-of-life experience for all.

Its Community Connector program activates everyday citizens to draw upon their knowledge of local services and groups to play a stronger, more confident role, in the care and support of people with life limiting illnesses, at the end of life, or those who are bereaved and grieving.

Groundswell’s CEO Jessie Williams said the organisation was running its popular “Train-the-Trainer” training program across the region.

“More than 70 people responded to our invitation to become Lead Community Connectors on the Sunshine Coast recently, and we are hoping the people of Central Queensland will embrace the training too,” Ms Williams said.

“Lead connectors are typically community minded individuals, often retired professionals, health or community service professionals, caregivers, community leaders, or religious leaders who are passionate about contributing to the community and planning well in the face of ageing, declining health and end-of-life.

“They can identify and signpost others to groups, services and other supports that either formally or informally address end-of-life care, grief and bereavement, like palliative care, hospice care, support groups, social clubs and community services.”

This project is funded under the Greater Choices for At Home Palliative Care measure of the Department of Health.

Train-the-Trainer Lead Community Connectors’ workshops will be held across Central Queensland next week:

– Emerald Monday, May 31

– Calliope Tuesday, June 1

– Yeppoon Wednesday, June 2