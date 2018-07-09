REVEALED: QLD’s cheapest growth suburbs

Andrew Galloway is selling his investment property in Loganlea, which has been identified as one of Queensland’s most affordable growth suburbs. Image: AAP/John Gass.

QUEENSLAND'S best growth suburbs for buyers on a budget are in lifestyle locations and affordable hot spots in Brisbane's backyard, a new report has revealed.

For an investment property under $500,000 and with good capital growth prospects, look no further than Palm Beach on the Gold Coast, Noosaville on the Sunshine Coast and Loganlea, south of Brisbane, where values have increased by up to 20 per cent in 12 months.

The Top Affordable Suburbs Report, released by researcher CoreLogic, identifies suburbs where property values are below half a million dollars and have shown strong capital growth.

These suburbs are good targets for entry-level buyers, offering affordable real estate, improving infrastructure and strong track records that suggest ongoing strength.

Palm Beach holds the number one spot as the most affordable for capital growth in the state, according to the report.

Unit values in the beachside enclave have jumped 20.2 per cent in the past 12 months and more than 52 per cent in five years to a $471,758 median.

But you can still snap up a two-bedroom apartment a few streets back from the beach there for $379,000.

This two-bedroom apartment at 3/2 Brooke Ave, Palm Beach, is for sale for $379,000.

After Palm Beach, the second most affordable growth suburb in the state is Noosaville on the Sunshine Coast, where unit values have gained more than 14 per cent in the past year to reach $486,468.

Alexandra Headland is also in the top 10 list compiled by CoreLogic, with units in the beachside suburb increasing in value by more than 12 per cent in a year.

But you can still get a two-bedroom unit with ocean views in the suburb for $429,000.

This two-bedroom unit in Camfield St, Alexandra Headland, is available for $429,000.

CoreLogic senior research analyst Cameron Kusher said first home buyers were still active in Queensland and the more affordable end of the market was not facing the same pressures as the more expensive suburbs, which explained why suburbs like Loganlea, Ripley and Jimboomba were performing well.

"We are finding the lower end of the housing market is the higher value stock - even in Brisbane," he said.

"We might not see the same gains over the next 12 months or three years, but there's still going to be demand in these affordable markets."

The latest CoreLogic home value figures reveal a strengthening of affordable and lifestyle locations, particularly on the Sunshine Coast, which recorded a 5.5 per cent increase in home values in the past financial year.

Waterfront properties at Witta Circle in Noosa Heads on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Kusher said the Gold Coast housing market was starting to cool off, but demand was still strong for the Sunshine Coast.

"These people from Sydney and Melbourne who want to buy a holiday property are looking at these areas and seeing pretty good value," Mr Kusher said.

"I think that's where the buyers are coming from."

In Loganlea, about 25km south of Brisbane, house values have increased more than 14 per cent in the past year to a still very affordable $391,469.

Andrew Galloway is selling his investment property, which is on the market for just $339,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick house at 10 Starling St, Loganlea, has been returning about $345 a week in rent.

This four-bedroom house at 10 Starling St, Loganlea, is on the market for just $339,000.

Mr Galloway said the property had recorded solid capital growth in the past 11 years he had owned it and he had decided to take advantage of that.

"I think it's achieved the capital gain it's going to achieve in the time frame I'm going to have it," he said.

Mr Galloway said he had noticed gentrification in and around the street in the past decade, which had made it more appealing.

Selling agent Pamela Anemaat of Raine & Horne Beenleigh said there had been an increase in large blocks in the suburb being subdivided by developers offering house and land packages, which had helped generate interest, particularly from first home buyers.

Mrs Anemaat said Loganlea was also popular suburb for investors because it was a high rental area and still so affordable.

"It is a feast for southern buyers, and they are moving up here and purchasing up here because they just can't afford to buy a new home down there," she said.

QLD'S 10 BEST PERFORMING AFFORDABLE SUBURBS

Suburb Property type Median value Value change Value change

12 mths 5 yrs

1. Palm Beach Units $471,758 20.2% 52.2%

2. Noosaville Units $486,468 14.4% 36.9%

3. Loganlea Houses $391,469 14.3% 43.8%

4. Mudgeeraba Units $399,637 13% 37.8%

5. Alexandra Headland Units $397,297 12% 36.6%

6. Ningi Houses $458,469 9.2% 11%

7. Jimboomba Houses $494,933 9.1% 22.1%

8. Ripley Houses $391,736 8.7% 23.9%

9. Elanora Units $372,760 8.6% 29.7%

10. Narangba Houses $493,418 8.3% 26.9%

(Source: CoreLogic, based on data to March 2018)

Inside the apartment at 3/2 Brooke Ave, Palm Beach.

