Deadly jellyfish find closes beaches

All beaches from Ellis Beach to Holloways Beach will remain closed due to the high-risk of stinger activity. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE.

All beaches from Ellis Beach to Holloways Beach will remain closed due to the high-risk of stinger activity. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE.

UPDATE: Beaches north of Cairns have been closed after lifeguards discovered irukandji in a stinger net.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland have advised that all beaches from Ellis Beach to Holloways Beach will remain closed due to the high-risk of stinger activity.

This includes Palm Cove, Clifton Beach, Kewarra Beach, Trinity Beach, and Yorkeys Knob.

People are urged to stay out of the water.

The closures come after irukandji was caught at Yorkeys Knob Beach this afternoon by lifeguards.

All beaches from Ellis Beach to Holloways Beach will remain closed due to the high-risk of stinger activity. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE.

EARLIER: Palm Cove will remain open today despite reports of a woman suffering a marine sting late yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that paramedics were called to the area sometime before 6.52pm yesterday.

Crews assessed a 46-year-old woman before transporting her to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

A hospital spokesman said the woman was likely to be discharged from hospital this morning.

But Palm Cove remains open today, with a Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokeswoman saying they had not yet been informed of the incident.

"The beach at Palm Cove is open and we are not aware of any marine sting," she said.

Lifeguards regularly perform stinger drags at within stinger nets at Far North beaches in an effort to identify any threats and to help keep swimmers safe.

FILE PHOTO: Lifeguard Matt Sinclair dons a range of protective safety clothing before doing a sweep of the Kewarra Beach netted swimming enclosure for any marine stingers. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE.

Clifton Beach, Kewarra Beach, Yorkeys Knob, north and south Mission Beaches are closed at this time.

Stinger nets had been removed from beaches across North Queensland late last week in preparation for Cyclone Owen.

The beaches will reopen once the nets have been put back in the water.

People are urged to stay out of the water while the nets are removed.