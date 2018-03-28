Menu
TRANQUIL: The very tidy four-bedroom home has plenty of room to move.
Community

Palm Creek hideaway

by Trish Bowman
28th Mar 2018 3:47 PM

IF YOU are looking for a home among the gum trees then you must inspect this lovely home, set on a generous 11.3ha block tucked away in Cawarral.

Nestled on 28 acres in the heart of Cawarral.
At The Beach Real Estate principal Barry Vale says there is nothing to do other than sit back and relax while taking in the peaceful surrounds.

"The property has been well maintained and loved by the previous owners,” Mr Vale said.

"The home is set in an elevated position overlooking clear paddocks, forest and a trickling creek.

"Space is no issue for the four-bedroom- design brick home with formal lounge, family room, casual kitchen and family room, as well as a rumpus/media room and two-way bathroom.

"There is plenty of space for the family, both inside and outside. The property boasts a large three-bay shed, a permanent creek, bore and ample rainwater storage so you should never run dry.

Enjoy the trickling sound of water in the nearby creek.
"The location is excellent, halfway between Rockhampton and the coast and 15 minutes to the beach. Amenities and school are only minutes away.

"For sea changers who want to include a tree change, this is the property for you.”

Auction on site April 21 at 1pm if not sold before. Open house Saturday and Sunday 10-10.30am

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
