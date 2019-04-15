Menu
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
Palmer agrees to pay workers

15th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
CONTROVERSIAL businessman Clive Palmer has agreed to pay Queensland Nickel workers unpaid entitlements about three years after QNI collapsed.

In Townsville today, Mr Palmer confirmed he would pay the entitlements "despite neither he nor his companies being responsible for dismissals".

"It was the administrators of Queensland Nickel who, despite the direction of joint venture partners, refused to transfer employees and assets to a new operator, which would have allowed workers to keep their jobs," he said.

 

Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.
Mr Palmer said considering the floods and cyclones that had impacted North Queensland he had decided to pay any outstanding workers' entitlements.

"QNI Resources will be publishing notices in the Townsville media explaining how workers can forward claims so they can be contacted," he said.

Mr Palmer's political party - the United Australia Party - is contesting a number of seats in the upcoming federal election.

It has not revealed who will be running for the seat of Herbert yet.

