Palmer channels Pauline with party change-up

MINING magnate and human headline Clive Palmer is channelling his inner Pauline Hanson in a major shake-up to his political party.

The former Fairfax MP and Palmer Coolum Resort owner has applied to the Australian Electoral Commission to put his name front and centre of his high-profile political party.

Electoral commission ads were published on Friday in major mastheads around the nation revealing an application had been made to change the United Australia Party to the Clive Palmer's United Australia Party.

The party currently known as UAP would be abbreviated to Clive Palmer's UAP if the proposal was approved.

People are able to object to the proposed change under section 129 of the Electoral Act.

Objections have to be received by the commission by January 13 next year by email or post.

The billionaire and his United Australia Party were prominent in the May federal election, reportedly spending more than $60 million in an election ad blitz remembered for his vivid billboards.

The party ran candidates in all Lower House seats but failed to win a single one, winning just 3.4 per cent of the vote nationally.

But his ads attacking former Labor leader Bill Shorten were credited with playing a role in the outcome.

Mr Palmer told media at a post-election function that his party had "saved Australia from a trillion dollars of extra taxes and costs".