Palmer does fly-by, refutes claims he's copying Donald Trump

CLIVE PALMER refuted claims in Rockhampton he tries to copy Donald Trump and made the point that once upon a time, Trump asked advice of him.

The Australian resources businessman and leader of the United Australia Party made a pit stop in Rockhampton yesterday morning after visiting Bundaberg and before making an appearance in Townsville.

He addressed the media with Capricornia candidate Lindsay Sturgeon at the Masala Hotel on Alma St where the hotel owners are registered online supporters of the UAP.

Mr Palmer took various questions from the media and spoke on many issues from the "fail of NBN” to franking credits.

When asked if he was taking a page out of Donald Trump's playbook he shut it down.

"We're not copying Donald Trump, we have policies against him,” Mr Palmer said.

"We had balance of power in 2013 and they wrote to us asking about our speeches and tactics.

"We should be as Australians not wanting to do what Americans want us to do but what is best for our country.”

He talked about his proposal for zonal taxing, where people living 200km outside of a capital city would receive a 20 per cent tax cut.

"Lets face it if you live in Rockhampton you may be under certain disadvantages and you should be compensated for that,” he said.

When asked if he had plans to vie for prime minister, he shut down those claims as well.

"I have no ambitions at all, I am 65-years of age...croquet and bowls looks pretty good to me,” Mr Palmer said.

"I am in position where I have had a lot of experience in business. I have created over 100,000 jobs in this country in the course of my life, I have been involved in international business in three or four continents so I can see Australia from a different point of view.

"I can see it as an area where there is a lot of opportunity.

"There is nothing financially in it for me, I am quite happy for me. You can only be married to one woman, you should only need one meal and sleep in one bed and then you have a happy life, they are the things that make a happy life.”

In terms of Rockhampton and CQ, he talked about plans for a ethanol refinery that could be built here and would bring back the manufacturing industry.

He said it was a matter of national security to ensure we have a secure fuel supply.

"Gladstone had the smelter, it could be done in Rockhampton, it's a great place, it's good to diversify the area, an area that is known for its beef industry but it could also be known for manufacturing, it could be known for generation of cheaper power for Australia... all of that could in Rockhampton,” Mr Palmer said.

Mr Sturgeon said he feels he is performing very strongly in the election so far and he is looking forward to a "good fight”.

"I am here to address issues for Capricornia and I am fighting for the whole of Capricornia,” he siad.

"We support industry, we support coal and we will bring down cost of living.”

He said cost of living and the Bruce Highway were the two biggest issues in Capricornia.