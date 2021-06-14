Palmer to be invested with an Order of Australia Medal

His son Andrew penned a biography in honour of his father Ewan Palmer's achievements

Ewan Palmer, who goes by the first name Andrew, said he’s “delighted” to be named among this year’s Queens Birthday Honour List recipients.

The retired solicitor, who was made partner at Rees R & Sydney Jones in Rockhampton, said his passion for working in the community grew out of playing for his beloved Pioneers rugby union team back in the 1970s.

“It doesn’t matter whether you wash the jerseys or mark the fields or sweep out the dressing sheds,” he said.

“Anyone who makes a contribution is an unsung hero.”

He served as president of the referees’ association and with the Mini Rugby Association.

Mr Palmer’s nomination also citesd his work with the Salvation Army, on its Red Shield Advisory Board, and on the Board of Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

“The person who puts in the hard yards reaps the most benefits,” he said.

“Working with people who are as committed to the community as you are is its own reward.”

One of the few visions Mr Palmer didn’t manage to get off the ground was a proposal to situate a beef-themed information centre close to the CQLX saleyards in Gracemere.

“I worked with some really prominent people because we thought it was something would attract people to the region,” he said.

“We wanted to make a place where people could go and see all the different breeds, understand how they get raised and watch the sales in action.

“But sometimes, you now, you’re making things easier the next time around if someone wants to give it a go in the future.”

These days, Mr Palmer spends his retirement catching up with relatives to continue compiling the family history.

He will be invested with an Order of Australia Medal in Brisbane Parliament later in the year.