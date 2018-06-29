DENIED: Palmer’s failed bid for Port of Townsville

QNI had previously sublet access to berths at the port through mining company Glencore, but this ended after the company went into liquidation.

THE State Government has declined Clive Palmer's request to intervene and grant Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville because it is a "commercial issue" for him to resolve.

Mr Palmer asked the Government to help his Yabulu refinery in dealings with port authorities to regain use of the facility, which is a state-owned asset. But the Government said it would not step in on QNI's behalf as the issue needed to be taken up with the port directly.

Clive Palmer’s request to the State Government to help grant Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville has been declined. Photo: AAP

QNI had previously sublet access to berths at the port through mining company Glencore, but this ended after the company went into liquidation.

It is understood Mr Palmer views regaining access to these berths as the "first step" to reopening his refinery.

Mr Palmer and QNI representatives met with director general of the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Rachel Hunter, to discuss his plans for the refinery on June 8. Three days later QNI director Nui Harris wrote a letter to Ms Hunter asking the State Government to grant the refinery access to Berths 1 and 2 at the Port of Townsville.

"QNI would like to put into action the commencement of work at the refinery immediately and seeks the government's assistance to facilitate the refinery opening," Mr Harris said.

He noted Mr Palmer had confirmed "hundreds of millions of dollars" were available and deposited into Queensland banks, which could assist in refinery operations.

"I further noted that (Mr Palmer) stated that it was preferable if some of those funds could be immediately invested in Townsville to create jobs," he said.

In a letter obtained by the Townsville Bulletin sent by Ms Hunter to Mr Harris on June 27, she recommended QNI contact Port of Townsville chief executive Ranee Crosby to progress the issue instead.

"The Queensland Government welcomes any proposal that creates employment opportunities for workers in Townsville. However, access to berths at the Port of Townsville is a commercial matter for you to resolve," Ms Hunter said. Ms Crosby said the port had not received any specific details of a proposal.

"We are aware of Mr Palmer's desire to reopen the refinery," she said.

"We do not have any specific details of the reopening and sustained operation of the refinery, nor have we received any details of how various legal proceedings would be resolved by the Queensland Nickel joint parties."

When QNI closed in 2016 it was revealed the company owed the Port of Townsville about $1 million in unpaid harbour fees.