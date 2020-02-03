Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Politics

Palmer’s poll spend millions higher than original estimates

by MADURA MCCORMACK
3rd Feb 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Clive Palmer's Mineralogy donated $83.6 million to the billionaire's United Australia Party during the federal election campaign, a new report has revealed.

The Australian Electoral Commission's annual financial returns, released on Monday morning, reveal Mr Palmer's political spend last year is far higher than the originally estimated $60 million.

The Townsville Bulletin today revealed Mr Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, who was number 2 on the UAP's Queensland senate ticket, will make a tilt for a spot in Townsville City Council in the March local government elections.

Clive Palmer Image/Josh Woning)
Clive Palmer Image/Josh Woning)

United Australia Party ran candidates in every electorate and senate candidates across all states and territories, and the party's massive ad spend was found to be a factor in Labor's unexpected defeat.

Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated a total of $83,681,442, the largest total sum made by a single company according to AEC's electronic records, which goes back to financial year 1998/99.

Companies owned by Mr Palmer hold the top four spots for largest donations made in the last 20 years; Mineralogy's most recent $83.6 million gift, followed by Queensland Nickel's $15.2 million to the now defunct Palmer United Party in 2013/14, Mineralogy's $8.2 million to PUP in the same year, followed by Queensland Nickel again in 2014/15, with a gift of $5.99 million.

Mineralogy's political donations have come under the spotlight in Townsville recently, after the Bulletin revealed the company had made the single largest donation in Queensland electoral history via a $400,000 gift to local mayoral candidate Greg Dowling.

2019 federal election auspol clive palmer united australia party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        premium_icon Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        News Koorana Crocodile Farm will release its new monster croc into his new home tomorrow, one which belonged to a beloved former character of the farm.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 11:30 AM
        Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        premium_icon Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        News Wolverines put on a spectacular game at CQUniversity on the weekend.

        Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        premium_icon Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        News Rockhampton Regional Council announces Holly the chimp gave birth mere hours ago.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 11:41 AM
        Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        premium_icon Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        News He was reportedly threatened with a screwdriver