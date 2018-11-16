Palmprint on lollipop stand armed robber's undoing

A PALMPRINT left on a lollipop stand marked the downfall of a young armed robber from Hay Point.

Josiah Isaiah Simon Tapim, 19, held up a NightOwl store at Slade Point at knifepoint alongside two juvenile accomplices, disguised in a balaclava - evidently forgoing gloves.

Tapim was advised by Judge Julie Dick he "shouldn't give up his day job" (though he is unemployed) when he faced the District Court in Mackay on Thursday. He appeared in custody, pleading guilty to armed robbery in company on January 21 and burglary by break and car theft on January 10.

Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Tapim menaced staff at the NightOwl at knifepoint before making off with an estimated $700-$900.

The burglary and car theft offence involved Tapim breaking into an Airlie Beach unit through a third floor balcony, before making off with a ute.

In defence, barrister Bronywn Hartigan described the robbery as "unsophisticated" and her client as "still a young man", who had spent 296 days behind bars.

Ms Hartigan added Tapim had been working as a trolley pusher while locked up, and said he had tried to take part in a number of courses to improve his prospects on release.

Tapim did not wave the knife around or directly threaten staff, it was added.

Judge Dick considered an early plea and lack of criminal record, among other factors, and Tapim was sentenced to three years jail.

He was released on immediate parole considering time served.