Pam Tyler is Paint Pot artist of the month

TALENT: Artist Pam Tyler with some of the works in her exhibit, which is showing throughout April.

THE Paint Pot Gallery in James St, Yeppoon, is hosting Being Together, an exhibition of paintings by local artist Pam Tyler.

The feature covers a selection of paintings depicting togetherness in various forms, including children with their pets, families together and workmates, as well as local scenes.

Paint Pot Gallery spokeswoman Maree Arnold said before taking up painting, Pam spent many years as an accountant concentrating on tax work in public accounting in southern Queensland country areas.

"She moved to Rockhampton in 1991 for work and since being retired she has resided in Yeppoon,” Ms Arnold said.

"Pam commenced her art training with oils in 1994 and learned the basics in this medium.

"She has since attended workshops in various mediums and is now working mostly in pastel and watercolour, and is still experimenting with different techniques.”

In the past 20 years, Pam's work has been represented in the Royal Queensland Art Society exhibitions in Rockhampton and Brisbane, and in various agricultural shows and local competitions.

She is also a life member of RQAS and has won numerous awards and championships.

Her most notable award was $1000 first prize in the CQU Flora and Fauna section in the 2006 Capricorn Coast Rotary Art Competition.

Ms Arnold said one of the special things Pam does is to contribute half of the proceeds from her sales to charity.

"Her artwork is popular with regular sales, which encourages her to continue painting,” she said.

"Pam offers her artwork for your enjoyment, with all paintings for sale.

"The gallery is open daily from 9.30am-4.30pm so come and enjoy these new works depicting life's little moments.”

The exhibition will be on display for the month of April.