Pam’s picks: CQ’s top five sports teams of the 2010s

The Rockhampton Rockets celebrate after claiming back-to-back QBL titles in 2014.

A DECADE of grand achievements has drawn to a close so we thought it fitting to honour the region’s greatest sports teams.

Central Queensland has a proud sporting history and there have been some outstanding performers across codes and age divisions in the past 10 years.

It has been a difficult task to narrow them down but here are my top five from the 2010s.

Rockhampton Rockets (Queensland Basketball League): The Rockets have been one of the most consistent performers at the elite level.

Coached by mastermind Neal Tweedy, they enjoyed a stellar start to the decade.

They won in 2010 and went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, and were runners-up in 2011 and 2012.

They also featured regularly in the playoffs in the latter half of the decade.

The Rockhampton Cyclones made it two QBL titles in a row in 2016.

Rockhampton Cyclones (Queensland Basketball League): The Cyclones, too, were playoffs regulars.

Under coach Chris Muggeridge, they made the finals in five of the last six years of the decade.

They made it to the grand final three times, finishing runners-up in 2014 before going on to win in 2015 and 2016.

The Yeppoon Swans won a record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia flag last year, extending their unbeaten run to 78 games

Yeppoon Swans (AFL Capricornia): The Swans secured a record fifth straight flag in September last year.

Making their performance even more remarkable is that they have won 78 games straight.

In Round 5 last season, the Mark-Wallin coached outfit claimed the AFL Capricornia record of 66 straight wins.

In Round 12 they moved into second place on the national list of most consecutive wins, and this year they will have their sights on the national record held by Heathfield-Aldgate, which had 88 straight wins in the 1970s.

Wanderers men made Rockhampton Hockey history when they won an unprecedented 13th straight A-grade premiership in 2017.

Wanderers men (Rockhampton Hockey Association/CQ League): Wanderers were undoubtedly one of the most dominant teams of the past decade – and beyond.

They made Rockhampton hockey history in 2017 when they won an unprecedented 13th straight A-grade title.

They won a 14th straight CQ League title in 2019 and their incredible run of 14 straight Rockhampton premierships was halted this year only by a determined Southern Suburbs in a grand final thriller.

Brothers Crimson made it nine straight in the Rockhampton Netball Association Senior A division last year.

Brothers Crimson (Rockhampton Netball Association): Brothers Crimson ruled Rockhampton’s courts in all but one year of the decade.

They extended their dynasty in 2019, winning a ninth straight Senior A title with a 61-49 win over Colts Divas in the decider.

