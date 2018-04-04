Pandanus Creek paradise

FERTILE BLOCK: The property is set on a lush 130 acres and the solid Queenslander style home boasts three to four bedrooms.

NESTLED in the tranquil surrounds of the picturesque Lake Mary, this property is perfect for anyone looking for a fertile block with improved pastures.

At The Beach Real Estate Sales Specialist Sean Appleton said the land is amazing with improved pastures including Pangola, Callide Rhodes and Marine Cooch.

"The current owners have gone all out ensuring the paddocks reap the best benefits into the future,” he said.

"The homestead is a very solid and very liveable three to four bedroom old Queenslander-style home with timber floors, high ceilings and fantastic views over the farm.

"The property would be ideal for cattle, horses or other livestock with well-kept yard fencing already in place.

"Established fruit trees are already in place for the family as well as a huge four-bay machinery shed.

"Water will be no issue with two separate bores, one already equipped with pump as well as two permanent dams.

"The fencing throughout the property, like everything else, has been well maintained and cared for.”

The property, set on a lush 130 acres, is priced to sell at $1.1million.