Pandemic casts shadow over Yeppoon conference centre project

AMBITIOUS PROJECT: Keppel Bay Sailing Club, a not-for-profit community club, is working towards their vision of building a Keppel Bay Convention & Sporting Hub on the Yeppoon foreshore.

AMBITIOUS PROJECT: Keppel Bay Sailing Club, a not-for-profit community club, is working towards their vision of building a Keppel Bay Convention & Sporting Hub on the Yeppoon foreshore.

NOT only has the coronavirus pandemic cast a long shadow over 2020, but also the ambitious proposal to build the $68.5 million Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub in Yeppoon.

Featuring a 1000-seat convention centre, 128 new hotel rooms, 1600 sqm of event space, retail stores and a central point for the sporting community, the project has the potential to inject millions into the community as well as attract conferences, sporting regattas, meetings and corporate events.

Having received a $20 million dollar election commitment from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, and productive lobbying for funding from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's government, things were sailing along nicely for the not-for-profit Keppel Bay Sailing Club until COVID-19 struck, forcing its plans onto the backburner.

PROJECT DISCUSSION: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack was joined by Michelle Landry MP, Senator Matt Canavan, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick and directors Sandra Byrt and Dan Curtis in Yeppoon to discuss plans for the Keppel Bay Convention & Sporting Hub.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club acting general manager Nathan Marshall said the club's main focus over the past few months had been navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Keppel Convention Centre is still a major project we will deliver, but given the post-COVID uncertainty, we are concentrating on strong sustainability and ensuring the immediate safety of our staff and patrons," Mr Marshall said.

"Design details and feasibility are constantly reassessed, and given the current pandemic, a short delay is expected.

"Currently, we are looking to revisit the plans to take into consideration 'post-COVID new normals' for large gatherings in a convention centre. Due to this, we are unable to provide an accurate timeline at this stage."

>> READ: $20m funding promise delivered for future convention centre

>> READ: $68.5m Convention Centre set to supercharge Cap Coast

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub (KBCSH) on the Yeppoon Foreshore.

Given the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, including whether an effective vaccine could be developed or when international travel and mass gatherings would resume, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's support for the project was tempered.

"I have been briefed a number of times by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club and of course Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprise - this is one that she's particularly passionate about as well," Ms Lauga said.

"I am happy to continue those discussions with the sailing club but we are also now facing a global pandemic and a conference facility is something that we do need to think about the long-term viability for, if perhaps we will be facing this pandemic for a long time yet into the future."

PANDEMIC CONCERNS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is restrained in her support for the Keppel Bay Convention & Sporting Hub given the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Landry expressed disappointment that Ms Lauga had now "decided to play games with even more projects in the Keppel region".

"First, it was the Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Project, then it was the Rockhampton Yeppoon Road and now she has set her sights on the Keppel Bay Sailing Club development," Ms Landry said.

"Federal Government funding for the Keppel Bay Sailing Club has already been forthcoming with the funding being signed off by the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack around two months ago.

"The $65 million development is not just a convention centre - it will be a sporting, tourism and events hub which will benefit the region and create huge economic benefits for the Capricorn Coast."

PROJECT FUNDING: Acting General Manager of Keppel Bay Sailing Club Nathan Marshall (left) and Director of Keppel Bay Sailing Club Sandra Byrt (right) were pleased to receive $20 million in funding to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club for the construction of the Yeppoon Foreshore Convention Centre project from LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Ms Landry said projects like these were integral to our economic recovery out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unlike the Member for Keppel, I actually deliver on my election promises and it's disappointing she wants to talk down projects that we are committed to and that will help our region as a whole," she said.

Employment predictions for the Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub project

• 298 new jobs and $39.8M injected into the regional economy during construction

• 135 new jobs and $11.1M injected into the regional economy annually in operation

• 272 Total future jobs on site following development

• 150 employed in new hotel facility

• 89 employed in the new retail outlets

• 33 employed in the new convention centre

Senator Matthew Canavan, Michelle Landry and Sandra Byrt from Keppel Bay Sailing Club going over the plans for the Convention Centre to which the Federal Government are contributing $20 million.

Additional economic benefits of the project

• Training and workforce development of local resident workers, with a focus on youth engagement and development.

• Productivity gains across the Sailing Club through leveraging existing infrastructure to produce greater levels of economic activity through events and accommodation.

• Increased business confidence through the $69 million in new infrastructure in Yeppoon, which could encourage and support additional investments and job creation across the economy.

• Potential to entice leisure visitation from visitors that attend a business event in the region, which would grow the existing leisure market segment.

• The new infrastructure could greatly diversify the existing tourism offer to increase major regional events, business events and other celebratory events such as weddings.

• The project aligns strongly with various strategic and policy objectives as espoused in the Livingstone Economic Development Plan and the Capricorn Destination Tourism Plan.

• The new infrastructure would increase the region's access to arts and culture through the new events that would occur in the region due to the new infrastructure.

• The increased access to arts and culture would provide benefits to community wellbeing.

• Allowing for diversification and increased tourism.