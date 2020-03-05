Pandemic claims hospital secretary

One hundred years ago, the whole world was still reeling from the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic which infected about 500 million people - about one-third of the world’s population at the time - and killed up to 50 million. By October 1918, it had reached New Zealand. Despite a vigorous policy of maritime quarantine, it finally reached Australia in 1919, causing more than 12,000 deaths. To put that figure into context, more than 5000 marriages were affected by the loss of a partner. In 1918, the majority of flu victims were men of working age, which probably reflects their higher participation in the workforce, at that time, as well as drinking in hotel bars and attending sporting events. Here are some excerpts from the Morning Bulletin in 1920:

Monday 19 January 1920

A comprehensive report of the great influenza epidemic has been issued in a report by the Local Government Board. The writer, in tracing the origin of the outbreak, points out the epidemic of influenza that was prevalent in China and Japan in March 1918 was not reported in Spain until May 1918. He expresses the opinion that the disease originated in China, going to America, and going thence to Europe or, alternatively, it originated in America and proceeded thence east and west. In Great Britain, the great Fleet and the Army were the first to suffer. Glasgow was the seat of the first civilian outbreak in May. In the autumn the epidemic appeared at the principal ports, Portsmouth, Southampton and Liverpool were the first affected. They suffered lightly. Inland towns suffered later more severely. The results of systematic inquiry in Manchester show that during the summer waves the ages most affected were between 15 and 45, and in the winter between two and 15 among males, and one and 45 among females. The report adds that it does not appear that one attack was invariably powerful in protecting against others. The results were contradictory, but may be reconciled by the hypothesis that there were several strains of the influenza virus not conferring protections against others, each wave having a dominant strain producing a certain wave of individuality.

Spanish flu epidemic in Australia 1918

Monday 26 January 1920:

An epidemic of influenza is raging throughout Japan. There have been 200,000 cases in Tokyo during the present month, including the Emperor’s son who is in a serious condition. There were 1700 deaths yesterday. The disease is milder than in the last visitation but more infectious. The population are using masks.

Tuesday 17 February 1920

The annual meeting of governors and contributors to the Rockhampton General Hospital presented the following reported to the committee on Thursday 17 February 1920:

“The influenza epidemic, which visited Rockhampton and the district last year, caused a very heavy strain on the accommodation and ­resources of the Hospital. Still, with the able administration of the Medical Superintendent and Matron, we were able to treat all the patients brought into the institution. Nearly all the staff went down to the scourge, but all recovered although for some time the lives of two nurses were almost despaired of. Your Committee desires to convey their thanks to the VADs and other voluntary helpers who so readily came to their assistance when the strain was greatest and the majority of the nurses were hors de combat. Their timely assistance undoubtedly saved many valuable lives. It is with extreme regret we have to record the death, from influenza, of our late secretary Mr R. R. Dawbarn. He was actively engaged in conducting the affairs of the Hospital when the epidemic started, and bore up bravely through the worst period. Unfortunately, when he was stricken with influenza, he struggled against its influence, to his own disadvantage, and succumbed after only a few days illness. The fighting of the ­influenza epidemic placed a considerable burden on the funds of the hospital. In consequence a special appeal was made to the public for financial assistance, and we are pleased to say that they were met in a generous spirit, a substantial sum being added to the general funds.”

Monday 23 February 1920

A considerable quantity of drugs, procured by the Mayor at the request of the Thursday Island residents, went forward by the SS Roggeveen on Saturday last. Several medical officers and nurses were passengers by the steamer for the north in order to cope with the influenza outbreak.

Thursday 26 February 1920

At a fortnightly meeting of the City Council a letter was received from the Home Secretary Office relative to the possible recurrence of influenza this year stating: “While there is at present no need for alarm in this connection, it is considered desirable that the Council should be prepared to deal with any emergency which may arise. Experience has shown that the best method for combating the disease is by the treatment of persons in their own homes and that removal to a hospital should only be resorted to when no other satisfactory means of treatment are available. It is suggested that the Council obtain information I regard to the number of qualified nurses available, assistance which would be given by other ladies in nursing and visiting, means of transport of nurses to cases of sickness, medial attention, drugs and other medical requirements, food etc. Regulations will be promulgated, if necessary, to provide that the local authority shall be the executive authority. It is not proposed to enforce restrictive measures except when absolutely necessary. The Government has under consideration the extent to which the expenditure of local authorities will be subsidised. If provision is made to treat and assist patients in their own homes, provision for hospital accommodation should not be needed to any great extent, and the general hospitals should generally be able to provide for any needs in this direction.”