Pandemic closes the much-loved Great Western Hotel

IT WAS an announcement that no doubt sent a shiver down the spines of many.

Established in 1862, The Great Western Hotel has hosted some of the world's greatest talents, from bands to bull riders, but today it has announced it will be closing its saloon doors for good.

In a statement this morning from owners Colin and Vickie Bowden, the pair said that due to COVID-19 it would not be reopening.

"The Great Western Hotel is an iconic local tourist destination which is heavily dependent on overseas and interstate visitors," the pair wrote.

"The social distancing restrictions, border closures and travel restrictions have had a major impact on the Hotel.

"The Great Western is also reliant on major rodeos and music events both of which it is uncertain when they can resume."

They said the inclusion of the Great Western Hotel in the Safe Night Precinct had also had a negative impact.

The pair sent out a heartfelt thanks to general manager and local identity, Denis Cox, as well as all of the other staff that made the institution what it was.

"We would personally like to thank our General Manager, Denis Cox, who has done an outstanding job over the past 18 months and to all our hardworking staff - we consider you all family," they said.

"We would also like to thank our stakeholders - the competitors, sponsors and suppliers whom made a visit to the Great Western Hotel such a memorable experience.

"We apologise to our locals.

Although the Bowdens will close the doors, they held hope one of Rockhampton's favourite pubs would find life again.

"The Great Western Hotel was established in 1862 and we are sure will continue for many years to come," they concluded.

The owners welcome expressions of interest to purchase or lease the Great Western Hotel.

More to come.