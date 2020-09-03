Pandemic impacted Cap Coast event receives funding lifeline

AWARD GLORY: CAPS World Winner Brendan Kelly for the CAPS Short Film Festival with locals including Ben Mingay, Melina Vidler and David Field on stage at a previous Capricorn Film Festival will be glad to know that the funding has been secured for the next festival.

STRUGGLING to stay afloat in the turbulence created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Queensland’s premiere film destination event, the Capricorn Film Festival, has been thrown a $10,000 lifeline by the Queensland Government.

Offering more than just movies to watch, the iconic film festival features masterclasses, panel discussions and selected documentary, feature and short films in competition reviewed by a jury of film and entertainment professionals, with the winners receiving cash prizes and trophies.

Like the rest of the state, Festival Executive Director Luke Graham said the arts sector had been devastated by the pandemic.

“Sadly our community and organisation are also feeling the effects after getting over a tough end to last year,” Mr Graham said.

FUNDING LIFELINE: Capricorn Film Festival's Executive Director of Luke Graham was delighted to learn that their iconic event would proceed thanks to a $10,000 contribution from the Queensland Government.

“This community is resilient, and we will come together to create something we can all be proud of a regional Queenslanders.”

He was delighted to learn the festival would receive much-needed financial support.

“Without the support of our event partners we simply cannot put on this community driven festival and we thank Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism Events Queensland and the Queensland Government for their dedication for supporting regional arts,” he said.

“The funding will allow the organisation to deliver the upcoming destination event festival and continue to drive the Queensland community of our beautiful location.”

Opening night for a previous Capricorn Film Festival.

Details are still being finalised about how the festival would operate this time around.

On their website, Mr Graham said the 6th Capricorn Film Festival, planned for January 2021, was going to be the biggest film event of the year in Central Queensland.

“This Festival is a unique cultural platform where latest achievements in cinema are viewed, discussed and debated for both their narrative and technical merits by audiences of cinema lovers,” he said.

“This year we are presenting a selection of 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from around the world. The selection of films for the Festival has been made out of over 500 films submitted.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the $10,000 in funding through the Queensland Destination Events Program to support events to grow, would ensure the Capricorn Film Festival succeeded despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga meet with Aussie actor Michael Caton and others associated with the Capricorn Film Festival at a previous edition of the festival.

“Our tourism and events industry will be vital to rebuilding Rocky’s economy,” Ms Lauga said.

“This funding will help ensure this event gets back up and running and continues to pump thousands of dollars into our economy, supporting local jobs.

“We all want to see this great local event continue – it would be absolutely devastating to see it fail. This will help to ensure the festival’s future in our region.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the Queensland Government was committed to safeguarding thousands of tourism jobs throughout the state.

“We have a clear strategy to rebuild Queensland’s economy and create jobs post-COVID-19. Events are crucial to that plan,” Ms Jones said.

HONING CRAFT: Jackson Cooper learning actors' essentials at a previous festival.

“Our tourism industry has struggled throughout this pandemic. But because Queenslanders have done such a great job fighting coronavirus, we can now focus more intently on our economic recovery.

“Recently we saw the COVID Safe Events framework released – having been developed by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Griffith University, Tourism and Events Queensland and the government.

“With that important work now done, our industry can take confidence that we are on the right track.”

For more information visit www.capricornfilmfestival.com or www.facebook.com/capfilmfest

Dates for submissions:

Opening Date: February 24 2020

Regular Deadline: October 12 2020

Late Deadline: November 2 2020

Notification Date: November 9 2020

The Capricorn Film Festival is competitive, with over $4,000 in prizes and trophies awarded on to the winners. The categories include:

Feature Films in competition:

CAPS Feature – $1000 (AUD) World Open

​

Documentaries in competition:

CAPS Doco – $1000 (AUD) World Open

CAPS Short Film Competition:

CAPS Short – $1000 (AUD) World Open

CAPS Open – $500 (AUD) CQ Over 18

CAPS Junior – $500 (AUD) CQ Under 18

Other awards:

CAPS Best Director

CAPS Best Actor

CQ Rising Star

Best Short Director

Best Shorts Actor