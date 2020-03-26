Pandemic unites CQ’s rival pollies

BIPARTISAN APPROACH: Desperate to avoid the horrific medical emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, CQ’s rival politicians are co-operating to find a way forward to best protect the community.

STARING down the possibility of the global COVID-19 pandemic running rampant through Central Queensland in the coming weeks and months, political foes Brittany Lauga and Senator Matt Canavan have recognised that united we stand and divided we fall – trading in their weapons for peace pipes.

Keenly aware of the need for decisive leadership, Ms Lauga said she was doing all she could to make sure that her community was adequately prepared.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

For her that meant picking up the phone late last week to contact CQ-based Queensland Senator Matt Canavan to discuss the looming threat of COVID-19 and to ensure they were on the same page to look after the best interests of Central Queenslanders.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin, Ms Lauga described their conversation as very positive and productive where they were completely focused on a bipartisan approach towards limiting the impact of the virus on both the health system and the community.

“I’m committed to working together with all levels of government and our entire community to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in every way,” Ms Lauga said.

“I have spoken to Senator Matthew Canavan, both of the Mayors, the CEO of our hospital and health service, indigenous elders, local GPs, teachers, nurses and business people to provide updates to the community and also offer my support wherever possible.

“The commitment to collaboration from everyone I speak to is wonderful.”

Ms Lauga said Central Queensland was well ­prepared but working together and being kind, patient and supportive of each other was really important right now.

“We can limit the spread of this virus as well as the impact on our economy and health system,” she said.

Senator Canavan echoed Ms Lauga’s call for everyone in the community to come together in the battle against COVID-19.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan.

“This is a really tough time for our country and we all have to come together to fight off this invisible enemy,” Senator Canavan said.

“I fight my political battles fiercely but when we are off the paddock we are all Australians and it is at times like this that as Australians we must put our differences aside and protect each other.

“I commit to working closely with all Central Queenslanders to keep ourselves as safe as possible in the coming months.”