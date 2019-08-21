Menu
Pangai Junior leaves the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night. Photo: Mark Evans
Rugby League

Pangai out for five weeks

by Chris Honnery
20th Aug 2019 8:01 PM
BRONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr has been suspended for five weeks after being found guilty for a grade two dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary.

The 23-year-old travelled down to Sydney to front the judiciary panel and argue for his charge to be downgraded to a grade one dangerous contact.

The panel this evening maintained that it was a grade two charge and handed down a five week suspension which could see Pangai Jr's season over.

 

The lengthy stint on the sideline will mean Pangai Jr won't be available until the third week of the finals, if the Broncos are able to progress that far.

Pangai Jr was hit with the charge following a tackle on James Maloney during last Friday's 24-12 win over the Panthers at Suncorp Stadium.

His legal representative argued that the force of the tackle was "accidental" and hoped the downgrade would see him sit out just the one match - Friday night's blockbuster with South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.

