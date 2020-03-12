Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smarter Shopping

Panic-buyers be warned: No refunds for you

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS have pushed back against recent coronavirus "panic" buyers who may be looking to return their bulk supplies, with new policy changes blocking the returns of some popular household items.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.
The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores on Wednesday, states that "Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to make changes to our Raincheck and Change of Mind Refund & Exchange policy."

The changes, affecting items like toilet paper, tissues, disposable gloves and tinned food brought from 11/03/2020 onwards, has blocked them from being refunded at stores "until further notice".

Talking about the new changes, a Woolworths employee has said the company "needed this change" as the buying situation at some stores has become "ridiculous".

 

 

THE FULL LIST

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Tissues and Serviettes
  • Medical (Pain relief)
  • Cleaning (Anti-Bacterial wipes, Sprays and Cleaners, Disposable Gloves)
  • Feminine Hygiene and Incontinence
  • Baby Wipes
  • Pasta and Pasta Sauce
  • Canned Food (Fish, Fruit and Veg, Soup, Meals)
  • Flour and Bread mixes
  • Cooking Oils
  • Rice

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks lifestyle returns policy shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLL: Vote for your favourite beauty parlour

        premium_icon POLL: Vote for your favourite beauty parlour

        Fashion & Beauty The top nominations have been compiled into a finalist list.

        GALLERY: Regional Women’s Network lunch

        premium_icon GALLERY: Regional Women’s Network lunch

        News PHOTOS: The Regional Women’s Network came together to honour the Inpirational Women...

        Attempted sale of stolen quad at road house

        premium_icon Attempted sale of stolen quad at road house

        News Police became aware of a transaction underway at the roadhouse and approached the...

        JT tells all on his Rocky visit

        premium_icon JT tells all on his Rocky visit

        Sport The league legend on family life, favourite holiday spots and the future of the...