A police officer with gel blaster gun
Panic sparked by duo with ‘machine guns’

by Amanda Robbemond
7th Aug 2019 7:13 AM
REPORTS of police swarming a wealthy Gold Coast suburb where two people were standing with 'machine guns' have ended very ... undramatically.

Police were called to Paradise Island, just off Surfers Paradise, around 4pm yesterday afternoon, to reports of two people standing along the side of the road with machine guns.

Police quickly reached the area, where it was confirmed the 'firearms' were actually gel blasters.

Gel blasters can look like authentic firearms, however they only shoot gel balls.

No charges are expected to be laid.

