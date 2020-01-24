Panoramic ocean views in ‘must see’ family home

HOTW: 13 Strow St, Barlows Hill, is currently on the market at Yeppoon.

A SLICE of Barlows Hill prime real estate has hit the market and Yeppoon Real Estate is pegging it as an “absolute must see” for aspiring homeowners.

Nestled atop a hill in Yeppoon, 13 Strow Street is a split-level home which offers panoramic sea views and elevated living.

And it’s not expected to stay on the market very long.

Capturing the essence of coastal living, the four bedroom home offers everything a family could need.

Set on a fully fenced, flat 2023 sq m private allotment, the unique, solar-powered home features a generous, newly renovated master wing with a large walk through robe and an office/retreat.

For those who love to entertain, there is also a large, easterly-facing sea view balcony, with steps leading down to the front yard.

There are three bathrooms and an internal laundry in the house, with a “stunning, modern” kitchen offering loads of cupboard space, stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, quality electric appliances and a servery.

The house has large, open plan living and dining areas, along with a separate living area, perfect for the kids’ lounge room.

Perfect for those hot summer days, there is a 14 x 3m swimming pool with a water feature, located adjacent to the deck.

The house is completely secure, with dual access electric gates opening to the flat front yard, manicured gardens and sprinkler system.

A 9 X 6m high clearance shed sits aside the house, with 10/15/32 amp power and winch.

There is also a two-car garage and an additional third bay that is perfect for storage.

Additional features include water tanks, four parking spaces, a garden shed, airconditioning and raked ceilings. The home is walking distance to the beach, and close to the Yeppoon CBD.

Offers over $849,000 will be considered.