Ivan Cleary will return to the Panthers in 2019.
Rugby League

OFFICIAL: Cleary returns to Panthers on mega deal

29th Oct 2018 3:08 PM

PENRITH have officially announced the return of Ivan Cleary to the club.

Cleary was released from the final two years of his contract with the Wests Tigers on Sunday and has signed a lengthy five-year contract with the Panthers.

"I am very fond of Wests Tigers and all its people," Cleary said.

"I enjoyed my time there and it is a club heading in the right direction.

"I would like to thank Justin Pascoe and Marina Go for their professionalism throughout.

"I am honoured to be back as head coach of Panthers and very much look forward to being part of the future journey.

"Personally I had a feeling of unfinished business with a club and a community that my family and I enjoy a strong connection with, from grassroots through to NRL players, staff and management.

"We have raised our family in the community for a number of years and are proud to call it home."

ivan cleary nrl nrl2019 penrith panthers wests tigers

