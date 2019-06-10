Panthers have all the answers for attacking Roos

Brothers player Conor Chellingsworth in the thick of the action in the game against Panthers at Kele Park on Saturday.

AFL: It was expected that the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership Round 8 clash between Brothers and Panthers would be a close contest - and it lived up to expectations.

Brothers had some challenges before the ball was even bounced with youngster Sam Guerin, due to make his senior debut, suffering a major knee injury earlier in the day, forcing the Roos to call in Scott Smithwick at the last minute.

The wily veteran was a handy inclusion, finishing the game with two goals and providing plenty of forward pressure, but it wasn't enough for the home team to grab the four points.

In a scrappy opening term both sides were fierce at the ball and scoring opportunities were limited. Neither side was able to convert the attacking plays until the Roos put home two goals late in the first term to take a 10-point lead into the break.

The Panthers knew they were in for a challenge and they proved that they were up for it, kicking four goals to one in the second quarter to turn the scoreboard around as they went into the main break two goals up.

The trademark playing style of the Panthers shone through in the second term as their forwards played high up the ground with Sam Pierpoint and youngster James Fitzgerald getting plenty of the footy across half forward.

Despite the Panthers getting plenty of the footy Brothers' Nathan Humphries was solid in defence and was racking up the intercept marks.

When Brothers kicked the opening goal of the third quarter it looked set to be another change of leader, however the Panthers managed to have an answer every time the Roos challenged them and replied with two quick goals to sure up their lead.

Jaxson Pringle and Travis Young continued their good form through the midfield and again provided great transitional play for the visitors.

With the margin out to 23 points at the final change Brothers had a big task ahead of them but with a slight breeze and the home crowd advantage there was always hope for them.

Despite having nine scoring shots to five in the final term the Roos weren't able to find their accuracy and return of four goals five behinds in the final term saw them fall just short as the Panthers finished 14 point winners.

Ladder leaders Yeppoon were on the road as they met the Gladstone Suns at Clinton Park but the travel didn't worry the classy outfit as they easily accounted for the home team finishing the match with 30 majors.

After a scoreless first term the Suns managed two scoring opportunities in the second but that would be the last time they troubled the scorers as the Swans were again relentless as they continue to drive for another premiership.

The Glenmore Bulls had a tough ask as they travelled down to Boyne Island to take on the Saints.

After a loss at home in the previous round they were looking for an improved effort this week and they came out to prove a point as they trailed the home team by just 2 points.

And whilst they were still well and truly in the contest at the main break they ran out of legs in the second half only able to add the 1 major for the rest of the match as the Saints ran out comfortable winners.

