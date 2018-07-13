Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On Fright night Cronulla's Matt Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving Penrith to join the Sharks last November. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty
On Fright night Cronulla's Matt Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving Penrith to join the Sharks last November. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty
Rugby League

Panthers see danger in former teammate Moylan

13th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

PENRITH forward Isaah Yeo expects ex-Panthers star Matt Moylan to play with a "point to prove" when he takes on his former club in a Cronulla jersey tonight.

Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving the club to join the Sharks on a four-year deal last November.

Yeo says Penrith is desperate to beat the Sharks after losing to them 26-22 in round seven.

Moylan was the star for the Sharks that day, setting up a number of tries to outpoint Penrith's James Maloney - the man he swapped jerseys with during the off-season.

Yeo knows Moylan will want a fairytale homecoming to Panthers Stadium but is determined to stop any celebrations.

"Matty got the wood on us in the first game of the season and hopefully we can get one back on him," Yeo said.

"We understand he is going to come out here where it all started for him and he'll want to prove a point.

"I've got no doubt in my mind that he will play well and it's a matter of combating that and trying to stop him.

"But I think we'll have to stop their middles first. On the back of quick play-the-balls is when Matty does his best business."

Penrith's clash against Cronulla is crucial in the battle for places in the top eight.

The Panthers are in fourth position, two points ahead of the sixth-placed Sharks.

Yeo understands the importance of Penrith winning to earn a home final.

"We are going to have to be at our best to match it with them, but we are really looking forward to it," he said.

- Matt Logue

Related Items

cronulla sharks isaah yeo james maloney matt moylan nrl penrith panthers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    M.E.M. Handlebar Heroes tear up Rocky Showgrounds

    premium_icon M.E.M. Handlebar Heroes tear up Rocky Showgrounds

    News SPEEDWAY bikes compete in huge event alongside world champion racer

    • 13th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
    Fitzroy riverbank on show for this year's river festival

    premium_icon Fitzroy riverbank on show for this year's river festival

    Whats On The event embraces arts, cultures, entertainment, food and enjoyment

    • 13th Jul 2018 6:00 AM
    Yeppoon mansion: Million-dollar view one of many features

    premium_icon Yeppoon mansion: Million-dollar view one of many features

    Property Infinity pool overlooks Farnborough Beach, Keppel Bay and the islands

    Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    premium_icon Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    Environment It's been dormant since 2008 and calls are growing louder for action

    Local Partners