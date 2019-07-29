Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Jackson, Jackmann Yasso, Travis Young, Jody Tucker and Ollie Mill, Ray Wallis, Clinton Evans, Sherry Smith, Sarah Dempsey, Marie Taylor, Taylah Pringle at the Brothers vs Panthers game on Saturday
Ryan Jackson, Jackmann Yasso, Travis Young, Jody Tucker and Ollie Mill, Ray Wallis, Clinton Evans, Sherry Smith, Sarah Dempsey, Marie Taylor, Taylah Pringle at the Brothers vs Panthers game on Saturday Jann Houley
News

Panthers set up exchange with APY lands

JANN HOULEY
by
29th Jul 2019 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ray Willis from the Lockhart Valley has been based in Rockhampton for three years, and visiting the NT's Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankuntjatjara (APY) lands for work.

With a son playing for Panthers AFL club, he approached the board to set up an informal exchange between the desert lands and our subtropical city.

The club sent jerseys to the APY men last year - they have no junior competition and the women play softball - and this year they sent 50 kilos of warm weather gear.

"It goes down below zero in the desert in winter,” Mr Willis said.

"I'm really happy the Panthers jumped at the chance for our teams to support each other and build a relationship.”

Student profiles from the Anangu school in Amata township featured prominently at Saturday's game, and the cultural exchange also has its own facebook page.

"It's an informal relationship for now but maybe in time it will grow into something bigger,” Mr Wallis said.

afl anangu people panthers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Is this CQ's worst ever flu season?

    premium_icon Is this CQ's worst ever flu season?

    News Here are the alarming numbers suggesting an influenza crisis

    CCTV captures sex assault of woman at shopping centre

    premium_icon CCTV captures sex assault of woman at shopping centre

    Crime He mumbled something before he sexually assaulted her

    Rocky's own Nick 'Fish' Thompson moves on to the big screen

    premium_icon Rocky's own Nick 'Fish' Thompson moves on to the big screen

    News VIDEO: Relive the Riverfest laneway movie experience

    UPDATE: Multiple sightings as search for prisoner continues

    UPDATE: Multiple sightings as search for prisoner continues

    Crime A man escaped his police guard at the Rockhampton Hospital.