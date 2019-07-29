Panthers set up exchange with APY lands

Ryan Jackson, Jackmann Yasso, Travis Young, Jody Tucker and Ollie Mill, Ray Wallis, Clinton Evans, Sherry Smith, Sarah Dempsey, Marie Taylor, Taylah Pringle at the Brothers vs Panthers game on Saturday

Ryan Jackson, Jackmann Yasso, Travis Young, Jody Tucker and Ollie Mill, Ray Wallis, Clinton Evans, Sherry Smith, Sarah Dempsey, Marie Taylor, Taylah Pringle at the Brothers vs Panthers game on Saturday Jann Houley

Ray Willis from the Lockhart Valley has been based in Rockhampton for three years, and visiting the NT's Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankuntjatjara (APY) lands for work.

With a son playing for Panthers AFL club, he approached the board to set up an informal exchange between the desert lands and our subtropical city.

The club sent jerseys to the APY men last year - they have no junior competition and the women play softball - and this year they sent 50 kilos of warm weather gear.

"It goes down below zero in the desert in winter,” Mr Willis said.

"I'm really happy the Panthers jumped at the chance for our teams to support each other and build a relationship.”

Student profiles from the Anangu school in Amata township featured prominently at Saturday's game, and the cultural exchange also has its own facebook page.

"It's an informal relationship for now but maybe in time it will grow into something bigger,” Mr Wallis said.