Crime

Pants drop in fidgety drug search of cyclist

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Mar 2019 1:00 AM
DAMIEN John Horn was fidgety and dropped his pants to around his ankles in an attempt to conceal his drug stash when intercepted by police.

Horn, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Horn while he was cycling and were searching him when he became fidgety and his pants dropped to his ankles.

She said police told him to pull them up.

They located a clip seal bag of marijuana on the ground where Horn's pants fell.

Horn received a four-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for one year.

