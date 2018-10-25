Murder arrests after tiny clue found

Police recovered cannabis plants from the house at Carousel St, Para Vista. Picture: Ben Harvy

TWO more people have been charged in connection to the murder of an Albanian man in a Para Vista drug house - and Major Crime detectives expect to make further arrests.

Matt Bernard Tenhoopen, 23, did not appear by video link in the court room however his lawyer, appearing via video from Mount Barker, said his client would not be applying for bail.

The Murray Bridge man has been charged with murder, serious criminal trespass and theft.

Tenhoopen will appear in court in March next year alongside co-accused Aaron Donald Carver, who appeared in court last week charged with murder.

Bridie Erin McCormack, 20, applied for home detention.

Aaron Donald Carver was extradited back to Adelaide after being charged with murder. Picture: Emma Brasier/AAP

Bridie McCormack has been charged with assisting a murder offender and trafficking cannabis.

She has been charged with assisting a murder offender and trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The prosecution did not oppose ordering a home detention report.

She was supported by her parents in the court room.

Her father said McCormack was "doing fine" as he left the court room.

She will appear in court again next week to find out whether she is eligible for home detention.

Tenhoopen and McCormack were arrested on Tuesday night at a house at Murray Bridge.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray, the officer in charge of the SA Police Major Crime Investigation Branch, said a large team of detectives have conducted property searches and interviews in South Australia and interstate.

"Detectives are confident of further arrests as the investigation continues," he said.

The court heard a discarded cigarette butt found at the scene had returned a positive result for Carver's DNA, prompting his arrest interstate.

The body of Vrim Gjabri, 46, was found inside the rental home on Carousel St on October 12 and police allege he was killed three days earlier.

The house was allegedly used as a cannabis grow house, and the dead man's car was allegedly taken from the property.

The dead man’s car, a grey 2006 Mazda 2 sedan, was taken from the Para Vista property and found in a nearby street.

It is further alleged Carver was part of a criminal group based in Murray Bridge, and was one of several men recorded on CCTV heading toward and leaving the house.

Carver has yet to plead to the allegations and has been remanded in custody until March.