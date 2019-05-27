Parade of hundreds of RV's smash Guinness World Record

Hundreds of camping vehicles made their way out to Central West Queensland for an attempt on the world record for the longest parade of camping vehicles.

HUNDREDS of campers and motorhome enthusiasts were over the moon Sunday morning after, all but officially, smashing the world record for the longest parade of camping vehicles.

On Saturday night, the camping vehicles set up on Barcaldine Isisford Rd, Barcaldine, where they attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest connected image made of Led rope lights. The current record sits at 655 metres. They cracked 5987 metres.

Then, on Sunday morning, they attempted to break the largest parade of self-contained camping vehicles. The current Guinness World Record is 672 camping vehicles and was set in 2003 at Canelli, Italy. They had 857 camping vehicles.

President of The Australian Motorhoming Lions Club Len Waddington said the weekend went off without a hitch.

"It was better than expected,” he said.

"That's not to say there weren't any challenging moments, but this is a big thing for our club, it's the first event our little Lions Club has ever done.

"It's quite an achievement - two world records over one weekend.”

He said, while breaking the records were both great achievements, their biggest achievement was bringing so many people out to Central West Queensland and putting money back into the drought stricken communities.

"We asked them to come here empty so they could spend their money here. We came up with this challenge where anyone who spent $50 in the little towns went in the draw for $500 for that town. There are six draws with $3000 up for grabs,” he said.

"I would say hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent in these local communities.”

Physically, The Australian Motorhoming Lions Club broke both world records. They now have to submit an application with the information to Guinness World Records.

Mr Waddington said 932 camping vehicles had registered for the event, however, only 857 took part.

"Somewhere we have lost 75. I was looking up and down the road, but I couldn't see any,” he said.

The idea to attempt the world record came up at none other than 'happy hour' with fellow members.

"About two years ago, at happy hour, one of our members was telling us how hard it was in Barcaldine with the severe drought,” he said.

"She also was involved in the last attempt in Barcaldine.

"Next you know it, a couple of drinks later, our club was committed to breaking these two records.

"Two years later we are here, and we have succeeded. It has to be rubber stamped yet, but we are confident.”

He said the community had been very welcoming to the parade of campers and all who took part were overcome with excitement.

"In that age group there isn't too many things left you can achieve in your life,” he said.

"But to be part of two world records in one weekend and help a community at the same time - it doesn't get much better than that.”