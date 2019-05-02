Paradise Lagoons' 17th Campdraft program has plenty to offer

John Hardie travelled from Warren NSW to join this year's campdraft at Paradise Lagoons

John Hardie travelled from Warren NSW to join this year's campdraft at Paradise Lagoons Jann Houley

JOHN Hardie has travelled from Warren, north-west of Dubbo in NSW, to compete in the Paradise Lagoons campdraft 15 kms outside of Rockhampton and meet up with old friends.

"I didn't come for a few years after Graeme [Acton] passed away,” he said.

A monument to the late Graeme Acton at Paradise Lagoons campdraft Jann Houley

"But we're back now; it's important to support the hard work goes into the terrific facilities out here and how hard they work to get good cattle.”

Mr Hardie, who runs mixed-breed cattle on two properties, said the Paradise Lagoons campdraft is renowned for the evenness of its cattle, ensuring every competitor gets the same run.

Ruby Leeds, Veronica Anderson, Julia Kaddatz, Savarnah Anderson, Tanisha Gallaway and Giordan Scott, Yr 12 boarders from the Emerald Agricultural College, have come in to volunteer at campdraft Jann Houley

The four-day event attracts thousands and spectators with live music, trade stalls, food and entertainment in addition to the draft, cutting and open events.

Friday there will be horse and carriage rides for the family followed by the sires auction.

Making new friends at Paradise Lagoons are Sophie Passfield, Samuel Holland, Ruby Rea, Charlie Rea and Matilda Holland. They come from Marlborough, Gracemere and Moura. Jann Houley

Ladies Lunch is held Saturday from 12 to 3pm followed by a live music 'sesh' and then the Qld Country Life State of Origin match.

Sunday's lunch will feature yarns by guest speaker Stephen Moore before the Champion of Champions is crowned.

Program and tickets information is available at http://www.campdraft.com.