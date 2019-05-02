Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Hardie travelled from Warren NSW to join this year's campdraft at Paradise Lagoons
John Hardie travelled from Warren NSW to join this year's campdraft at Paradise Lagoons Jann Houley
News

Paradise Lagoons' 17th Campdraft program has plenty to offer

JANN HOULEY
by
2nd May 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN Hardie has travelled from Warren, north-west of Dubbo in NSW, to compete in the Paradise Lagoons campdraft 15 kms outside of Rockhampton and meet up with old friends.

"I didn't come for a few years after Graeme [Acton] passed away,” he said.

A monument to the late Graeme Acton at Paradise Lagoons campdraft
A monument to the late Graeme Acton at Paradise Lagoons campdraft Jann Houley

"But we're back now; it's important to support the hard work goes into the terrific facilities out here and how hard they work to get good cattle.”

Mr Hardie, who runs mixed-breed cattle on two properties, said the Paradise Lagoons campdraft is renowned for the evenness of its cattle, ensuring every competitor gets the same run.

Ruby Leeds, Veronica Anderson, Julia Kaddatz, Savarnah Anderson, Tanisha Gallaway and Giordan Scott, Yr 12 boarders from the Emerald Agricultural College, have come in to volunteer at campdraft
Ruby Leeds, Veronica Anderson, Julia Kaddatz, Savarnah Anderson, Tanisha Gallaway and Giordan Scott, Yr 12 boarders from the Emerald Agricultural College, have come in to volunteer at campdraft Jann Houley

The four-day event attracts thousands and spectators with live music, trade stalls, food and entertainment in addition to the draft, cutting and open events.

Friday there will be horse and carriage rides for the family followed by the sires auction.

Making new friends at Paradise Lagoons are Sophie Passfield, Samuel Holland, Ruby Rea, Charlie Rea and Matilda Holland. They come from Marlborough, Gracemere and Moura.
Making new friends at Paradise Lagoons are Sophie Passfield, Samuel Holland, Ruby Rea, Charlie Rea and Matilda Holland. They come from Marlborough, Gracemere and Moura. Jann Houley

Ladies Lunch is held Saturday from 12 to 3pm followed by a live music 'sesh' and then the Qld Country Life State of Origin match.

Sunday's lunch will feature yarns by guest speaker Stephen Moore before the Champion of Champions is crowned.

Program and tickets information is available at http://www.campdraft.com.

campdrafting paradise lagoon campdraft paradise lagoons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    premium_icon Union and Labor team up against BHP employment deal

    Business Union secretary said the BHP agreement was akin to "creating their own labour hire company”

    Ice, cocaine seized by Organised Crime Squad in CQ town

    premium_icon Ice, cocaine seized by Organised Crime Squad in CQ town

    Crime Search of home leads to multiple drug charges for young man

    Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    premium_icon Candidates put through their paces in CQUniversity debate

    Politics Five Capricornia contenders had to negotiate some tricky questions.

    Fishing enthusiast hooks into council's murky water data

    premium_icon Fishing enthusiast hooks into council's murky water data

    Business Fed-up angler makes emails to council department transparent