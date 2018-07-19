Paradise Lagoons' 2018 Camp Draft kicks off

Tori Christiansen, Taleah Wallace and Montana McCamley at day one of Paradise Lagoons' Camp Draft.

Steph Allen

MONTANA McCamley has grown up within the cattle industry and considers events like Paradise Lagoons' Camp Draft, a home away from home.

The 18-year-old Bajool woman was catching up with friends she has made through camp drafts at Thursday's opening event.

McCamley, Taleah Wallace and Tori Christensen, whose families partake in the industry, all met years ago at the camp draft and have remained friends since.

"All our families draft and it's a family-orientated sport,” Miss McCamley said.

"We sort of compete around all Central Queensland really.

"Bajool used to have its little local camp draft but it hasn't run for a few years.

"We compete around Rockhampton area and go as far out as Springsure area but this year Dad is doing a few more so we're going a bit further.”

McCamley's family property at Fern Hills is a Brahman stud with 600 breeders and commercial cattle.

"We also have another place at Baralaba where we have our commercial cattle and our fat cattle,” she said.

Her father, Brett, attends the Gracemere CQLX saleyards nearly every Friday and is a prominent figure within the region's cattle industry.

He also competed in a number of events at the camp draft, including the opens, the novice and the men's draft.

What Miss McCamley loves most about camp drafts is the "family atmosphere”.

"It's all families here and they've done it for so long and that's how you meet all your really good friends,” she said.

"You just walk around and meet new people.”

Wyena Station station-hand, Cody Spencer, was at the camp draft, competing in the novice events and supporting his partner Claudia Strepng.

"This is our first year,” Mr Spencer said.

"We've been camp drafting for a while now... we run Moranbah camp draft.

"I love the family atmosphere and good sportsmanship.

"I grew up in south-east Queensland on a cattle property.”

Mr Spencer said foundation training and communication is crucial for preparing horses for camp drafts.