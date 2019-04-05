Paradise lagoons' key speaker with big credentials

HIGHLIGHT: Libby Moore is the keynote speaker at the Paradise Lagoons event on May 4.

PARADISE Lagoons' annual Campdraft, on May4, will host a keynote speaker with credentials that few can match.

Libby Moore has spent the past 11 years travelling the globe as chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey and, next month, will be addressing the Ladies Luncheon at Nine Mile.

Ms Moore is visiting Australia for a fleeting visit of four days and is delivering only two keynote speeches, the second at the Paradise Lagoons Ladies Luncheon.

The event is a much-anticipated highlight of the Paradise Lagoons four-day program.

Ladies Luncheon event co-ordinator Debbie Hughes described how she managed to secure a speaker of such calibre.

"I read of Libby's upcoming visit to Australia to speak at a major Brisbane event, and after reading her bio, I thought how fantastic would it be to have her address our ladies at the luncheon,” MsHughes said.

"We put together a proposal, and were delighted and somewhat surprised when Libby said yes.

"She told me that she has been to many Australian capital cities on her whirlwind tours with Oprah, yet the idea of visiting a genuine working cattle property and meeting rural women with their own tales to share is an opportunity she couldn't turn down.”

Libby spent over a decade exposed to some of the world's great intellectuals while assisting MsWinfrey.

She now travels the world sharing her work and life experiences and lessons learned from Oprah.

Earlybird ticket sales to previous luncheon guests have exceeded all expectations with over 200 tickets sold within 48 hours.

The Ladies Luncheon, which is supported by The Real Group, promises to be an event to remember.

Ladies attending are invited to 'Don their Denim'.

A $2200 door prize is on offer to those attending from Roundyard Rocking Horses.