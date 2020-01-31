Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

POSTPONED: Aimee Olive on Supernova for Queensland at last year's Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

CAMPDRAFT: Central Queensland's largest campdraft Paradise Lagoons has postponed this year's event due to a lack of available cattle numbers.

Last year's event raised $400,000 for a variety of charities and attracted about 4000 spectators for the popular State of Origin campdraft.

Paradise Lagoons Campdraft Committee president Tom Acton said the 18th annual event, scheduled for April 23-26, would be postponed due to a lack of available cattle numbers of a suitable age and size.

"The ongoing drought has resulted in a sustained decline and shortage of cattle numbers," Mr Acton said.

"However, it's certainly not all doom and gloom, and we are quietly confident that with a good wet season and improved conditions, we will secure the number and type of cattle required to meet the expectations of our competitors."

The big question was how long the event would be postponed for.

"We're not sure, and that's the reason we haven't scheduled a new date, but prefer to monitor the situation, and we will make an announcement as soon as possible," Mr Acton said.

"This decision has not been made lightly and has been considered with all our stakeholders in mind, including our sponsors, competitors, volunteers, cattle donors, spectators, and supporters.

"It's in no one's interest to present a substandard event, nor to proceed without certainty of cattle supply.

"We trust that you agree with our decision, and if you would like to discuss the matter, please give myself or any of the committee a call."