Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A
A "main wing failure" left this paraglider stuck in the trees of a Gold Coast Forest. Picture: 7News
News

Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
22nd Mar 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAGLIDER is trapped metres off the ground after a his parachute failed, causing him to become tangled and stranded in the trees of a Gold Coast forest.

Emergency services were called to Camphor Drive in Boyland, near Mt Tamborine, at around 12.20pm today, on reports of a paraglider trapped in the canopy.

A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News
A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the paraglider encountered a "main wing failure" and was forced to deploy his back up shoot and resulting in his entanglement.

7NEWS Gold Coast shared a video of the incident today, saying "Emergency services are on scene".

 

Emergency crews are on scene after a hang glider became stuck up a tree at Boyland, near Tamborine Mountain. www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Gold Coast on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Rescue crews are currently working to bring the trapped man back to earth.

He is not believed to be injured.

Originally published as Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

More Stories

editors picks paraglider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        Free weekend summary of COVID-19 news for CQ

        News Read our free story with the latest local info you need to know about the COVID-19 pandemic.

        State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        premium_icon State and Fed Govts spend millions for COVID-19 vaccine

        News Queensland is racing to develop and fast track a world-leading vaccine for...

        Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        premium_icon Two CQ cyclists crash on their morning ride

        News Another accident has occurred at one of CQ’s most notorious stretches of road.

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice...